Corrections and clarifications - December 15, 2016

>>In the story titled “Wig to wit — the court writes its story” (Dec. 14, 2016), the name of one of the members of the Supreme Court’s editorial board, Madhavi Divan, had been inadvertently left out.

>>It is word recognition, not world recognition as mentioned in the graphic based on the salient features of the National Achievement Survey-2014 that accompanied “Learning Deficit/ Teaching Methods” (Dec. 13, 2016).

