Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications - November 22, 2016

>>In the Weekend Reading — Book Scan article, “Should ‘post-truth’ depress us” (Nov. 21, 2016), mathematician Alan Turing’s name had been misspelt as Alan Turning.

>>The report headlined “Politicians behind chit fund scams are now attacking me: Modi” (Nov. 21, 2016) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a veiled reference to rivals at his first rally post demonetisation. It was not the first rally he addressed after demonetisation.

