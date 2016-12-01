Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — December 1, 2016

>>Two sentences in “Dashed expectations”, the Leader page article (Nov. 30, 2016), need to be recast as under: The line — “If the difference between the rate on Indian securities and that on dollar securities becomes too wide, foreign investors will want to exit” must be corrected to read: “If the difference ... becomes too narrow, foreign investors will want to exit.” Also, the line — “A widening of interest rate differentials between India and the U.S. would lead to even heavier selling” should read: “A narrowing of interest rate differentials ... lead to even heavier selling.”

