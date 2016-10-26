A look at the top headlines of the day:
1. CBI court acquits Yeddyurappa, 13 others in mining case
2. New Zealand hold nerve to pip India in Ranchi, level series
3. Exchanges seek clarification from Tatas on Cyrus Mistry letter
4. Mayawati pooh-poohs Modi's SP-BSP 'understanding' remark
5. Jayalalithaa ‘very well’, will return home soon: AIADMK
6. New Zealand promises "constructive approach" to India’s NSG entry bid
7.Centre forms high-level panel to monitor bird flu situation
8. Salman’s bodyguard booked for alleged assault
9. Shivpal expels Minister close to Akhilesh Yadav from party
10. Powell snubs Trump, says will vote for Clinton
More In: News