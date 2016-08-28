Here's a quick glance at today's top stories:
1. ISRO successfully test-fires scramjet engine
2. Loss of lives in Kashmir is a loss to the nation: Modi
3. Talks with whosoever is ready to reject violence: Mehbooba
4. Tendulkar presents cars to Sindhu, Sakshi and Dipa Karmakar
5. Health in India: Where the money comes from and where it goes?
6. Can we aim for 50 medals in the 2028 Olympics?
7. Kangana flies to U.S. to prepare for her role in ‘Simran’
8. Discussed Kashmir situation with Sri Sri: Burhan Wani’s father
9. Tanker Scam: Sheila Dikshit questioned by ACB
10. Indian-origin boy claims to have found treatment for most deadly form of breast cancer