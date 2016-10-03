1. Indian-origin teen wins Google Science Fair prize
2. The street is no place for dogs
3. This war cloud has a new shape
4. SC has no jurisdiction to order constitution of Cauvery management board: Centre
5. One jawan killed in attack on Army camp near J&K's Baramulla
