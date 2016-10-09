A look at the top headlines of the day:

Venkaiah Naidu pays a visit to Apollo

Union Minister for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid a visit to Apollo Hospital in Chennai to enquire about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Trump faces do or die presidential debate

Beleaguered Republican nominee Donald Trump has 90 minutes to save his faltering presidential campaign, U.S. media said on Sunday ahead of his encounter with Hillary Clinton in a do or die debate, taking place soon after his obscene remarks about women surfaced.

Operation Ginger: Tit-for-tat across the Line of Control

Over a few weeks in the summer of 2011, India and Pakistan staged two of the bloodiest cross-border surgical strikes in which at least 13 soldiers were killed, and six of them decapitated. Five of those heads were carried across the border as trophies — two to Pakistan and three to India.

This year’s Vijaya Dashami ‘very special’: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said this year’s Vijaya Dashami is “very special” for the country, an apparent reference to the Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across LOC, even as he stressed that a “very capable” armed forces is a must for a strong nation.

‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ crosses Rs. 100 cr at box office

“MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, the biopic on Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has crossed the Rs. 100 crore-mark at the box office, the makers have said.

Statistical highlights of India-New Zealand third Test

The three Indian venues with most Tests are Eden Gardens, Kolkata (40), Feroz Shah Kotla (33) and Chepauk Chennai (31).

Pakistan army chief visits LoC after surgical strike

"The army chief expressed his complete satisfaction over high state of morale, operational preparedness and vigil being maintained by Pakistan Army personnel along the LoC," the army said.