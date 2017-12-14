Opposition MLCs walk out over reservation for Muslims

more-in

The Council witnessed pandemonium over the issue of Muslim reservation on Thursday during Question Hour.

The Congress MLC Sanjay Dutt and NCP leader and the leader of opposition in the state legislative council Dhananjay Munde raised the question over the status of Muslim reservation in the state during the question hour.

The Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra had, in 2014, provided five per cent reservation for Muslims in employment and education through an ordinance. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the reservation in jobs after which the BJP-Shiv Sena government issued a notification in March 2015 nullifying the ordinance on Muslim reservation.

“This government provides land to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali within two days but why is it [government] taking so much of time to decide on reservation for Muslims. Come clear on this issue. Say no clearly if you don’t want to provide it. When will you take the Advocate-General’s opinion? The high court scrapped reservation for jobs, not in education. The court had asked for quantifiable data. Did you provide it or not?” questioned Leader of Opposition in Council Dhananjay Munde.

The Chairman asked for a meeting between the concerned parties and take the Advocate-General’s opinion.

Responding to the opposition leader's questions Education Minister Vinod Tawade said that the opposition parties were insisting on accomplishing a task in 40 days for which they took 110 days. Not satisfied with the Minister’s reply, Congress and NCP MLCs trooped to the Well of the House shouting slogans before walking out.