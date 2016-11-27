Water level in Mettur Dam dips

more-in

As inflow of water into Mettur Dam once again drops below the three digit mark, the district may face acute drinking water shortage.

The inflow of water into the dam dipped to 97 cusecs on Sunday. This is the third time that the realisation of water in River Cauvery at Mettur has gone below the three digit mark in the last one month.

The quantum of inflow was 91 cusecs on October 27, between 58 cusecs to 95 cusecs from November 11 – 14.

The water level in the dam on Sunday stood at 40.99 ft as against its full level of 120 ft.

About 1,000 cusecs of water is discharged from the dam for Samba crop in delta districts.

Drinking water scarcity looms large over Salem Corporation, Vellore Corporation, Mettur and Attur municipalities, the areas served by the Kaadayampatti drinking water scheme, P. N. Patti-Veerakalputhur comprehensive water scheme.

The Karnataka Government’s refusal to release water from Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs, and the delay in the onset of North-East Monsoon, the water level has touched the 40 ft mark, much to the concern of the official machinery and the farming community.

Public Works Department sources said that water has to be released throughout January for the Samba crop.

At the same time, the available water has to be used for drinking purpose in various parts of the State till the next monsoon season in June.

The officials are not sure whether the available water be adequate enough to meet both irrigation needs of farmers and drinking needs of citizens.

The Mettur Dam had about 89 ft of water, and was receiving an inflow of about 9,000 cusecs in November last year, compared to the 40 ft available now.

Both the officials and the farming community are pinning their hopes on the monsoon, which alone is expected to save the standing crop, and solve the drinking water crisis.