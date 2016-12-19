Water level depletes; hits irrigation

CRUNCH SITUATION: Scope for letting water into irrigation canals in Erode district for special wetting to save dying crops has diminished due to dismal water level in Bhavani Sagar Reservoir

more-in

Dismal water level at Bhavani Sagar Reservoir has put paid to hopes of farmers for a schedule of special wetting to salvage crops.

The water level continues to hover around 3.4 tmc.

Water is being released from the dam only to meet drinking needs. Every day, 150 cusecs is being released into Bhavani river and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal.

A month back, the district administration forwarded a proposal in deference to farmers’ wishes to the government seeking 2 tmc from hydel reservoirs in The Nilgiris, at a time when the combined water level was 6.5 tmc.

But now, the water level has shrunk to 5.6 tmc. The district administration is now not in a position to push the proposal since the water level in the hydel reservoir is the source of drinking water for The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Tiruppur districts.

The district administration is now focussing on rectifying drinking water supply apparatus with Rs. 2.38 crore sanctioned by the government.

District Collector S. Prabakar said that the funds will be used to sink borewells in dry parts and setting right the damaged ones.