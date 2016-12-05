Revival of anicut begins

more-in

An anicut that was under neglect for four decades was taken up for renovation by Olirum Erodu Foundation and Erode Chapter of Builders Association of India on Monday.

Chairman of OEF M. Chinnasami, and president of BAI Erode Chapter R.R. Sathyamurthy, initiated the dredging work in the water body at Sathya Nagar that still is a source of irrigation for fields around and has a link canal to the Sadayampalayam tank.

The work of dredging and creation of bunds will be completed in the next few weeks. The two organisations have together pooled in Rs. 10 lakh for the purpose. The OEF had so far revived six such anicuts partnering with like-minded organisations.