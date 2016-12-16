States

Prisoners observe a fast

Those lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison relating to Maoist cases on Friday observed a fast condemning the recent encounter killing of two Maoists in Kerala.

Roopesh, Veeramani, and Anoop refused to take food throughout the day.

Kannan and Shaina stayed away from the fasting due to health issues.

All the five persons were arrested by an inter-state police team from Karumathampatty last year.

It was on November 24, CPI (Maoist) central committee member Kuppu aka Devraj, 61, and a Tamil Nadu leader Ajitha were gunned down in an encounter by members of 'Thunderbolt,' squad of the Kerala police.

