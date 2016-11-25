States

PF adalat on December 12

A meeting to redress the grievances of provident fund subscribers will be held at the office of Himanshu Kumar, Regional PF Commissioner-II, Sub-Regional Office, Sree Jayalakshmi Plaza, Swarnapuri, on December 12.

A press release here has said that the meetings would be held for subscribers (10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), employers (3 p.m. to 4 p.m.) and exempted establishments (4 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

Grievances can be sent to sro.salem@epfindia.gov.in on or before December 8 giving PF account number, UAN, and mobile number.

