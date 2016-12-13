Manage your degradable waste: civic body

more-in

If you are in an apartment or an establishment that produces over 100 kg waste a day, well then take steps to install biogas producing plant or set up organic waste producing unit to manage the waste generated. And do this before March 31.

The Coimbatore Corporation in a release here on Tuesday said that all apartments that measure over 5,000 sq ft and establishments that generate over 100 kg waste a day should do this and for assistance they could approach it.

For managing the non-degradable and recyclable waste, the apartments and establishments could hand over the waste either to the corporation or agency it has appointed.

The corporation had been collecting waste door-to-door in all the 100 Wards. The workers who collected the waste segregate it into degradable and non-degradable.

To these workers, Union and State Government establishments, local bodies, public and private sector undertakings, hospitals, schools, colleges, other higher learning institutions, hostels, lodges, restaurants, commercial complexes, wedding halls, markets, places of worship and all apartments, gated communities should handover segregated waste to its workers, as per government orders, the release added.