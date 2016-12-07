Cities limping back to normality

more-in

Even as normal situation returned to the district, the cadre of the AIADMK and the people from other walks of life continue to mourn the demise of Jayalithaa.

The buses and other vehicles which were off the road since Monday evening started plying on Wednesday morning. All the shops and business establishments, the markets and uzhavar santhais opened in the morning and were doing normal business.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) which had suspended its inter-services in the Mysurur / MM Hills – Mettur section, resumed the same, according to police sources.

Tension prevailed all of a sudden in the business hubs of Shevvapet, Meyyanur, Veerapandiyar nagar etc near the new bus stand, when a group of miscreants threatened the shop keepers to down the shutters. A wordy quarrel erupted between the traders and the group men. However, the traders preferred to close the shops to ensure the safety of the goods and property.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and pacified the traders. They assured adequate protection. While the traders of Veerpandiar nagar and Meyyanur re-opened the shops later, the rice, grocery, vessels shops at Shevvapet remained closed. Police patrolling was intensified in the area.

A.Jayaseelan, general secretary, Salem City Chamber of Commerce, said that majority of shops across the district functioned as usual, as the next few days are auspicious days for marriages.

In Paramathivelur town in Namakkal district, shops opened as usual. However, on the request of the local AIADMK functionaries, the traders downed the shutters soon.

The nursing staff of the Government Mohan Kumarmangalam Medical College Hospital in the city, led by Buvaneswari, district president of the Nurses Association, paid homage to the departed soul by offering prayers by holding lighted candles in their hands.

The TNSTC staff affiliated to the Anna Tozhirchanga Peravai, and other trade unions paid floral tributes to the portrait of Jayalalithaa in front of head office of the TNSTC on the Ramakrishna road in the city. The TNSTC staff paid floral tributes to the portrait at the depot at new bus stand, Manakkad, Johnsonpet etc.

In various parts of Salem and Namakkal districts, the AIADMK cadres continued to take silent processions, organise special prayer meetings. The ruling party cadres tonsured their heads in front of the portrait of their leader in Yercaud, Ammapettai, Naazhikkalpatti, Sooriyampalayam near Tiruchengode.

Meanwhile, Arumugam (64) of Belukurichi near Sendamangalam, a AIADMK sympathiser, died of heart of attack in his house on Wednesday. Arumugam was watching the television live telecast for the whole Tuesday and was in a disturbed mood. He suddenly collapsed and died of heart attack, sources said.