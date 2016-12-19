Books exhibition begins

The book fair that began in Salem on Friday.

An industrialist’s passion for books has resulted in the city witnessing book fair twice a year.

K. Kandaswamy, proprietor of Deiveegam Marriage Hall in the city, an ardent lover of books, in his initiative to imbibe reading habit among the citizens, has been organising book fairs for ten days twice a year in the marriage hall. He is so committed towards the cause that he has been organising the book fair continuously for the last 16 years.

The exhibition titled ‘Salem Book Fair-2016’ for the second half of the year commenced on Friday.

More than one lakh titles brought out by all the famous publishing houses of South India have been displayed in about 40 stalls in the exhibition.

Books on engineering and technology, science, law, medicine, computer science, religion, grammar, Tamil literature, general knowledge, novels and fiction have been displayed along with education DVDs and toys for children.

According to Mr. Kandaswamy a discount of 10 per cent is offered for all the purchases. Additional discount was being offered for education institutions, and students.

He said that it was the overwhelming response from all sections of society that prompted him to hold the exhibition twice a year without any break.

The continuous support extended by the publishing houses too played a key role in the success of the fair, he added.

The fair will continue till December 25.