9th century hero stone found

The hero stone found at an agriculture field in Neermullikuttai village in Vazhapadi taluk in Salem district.

more-in

Members of the Salem District Historical Research Centre have found a ninth-century hero stone with inscriptions in Tamil Vatta Ezhuthu in Neermullikuttai village in Vazhapadi block in the district.

A Standard IV student of Government Primary School in the village informed his teacher about the presence of a stone on an agriculture land.

A team led by the research centre president Pon. Venkatesan; Veeragavan, an epigraphist; and Kalaiselvan, teacher; visited the field owned by Marimuthu.

The 3.25-ft tall and 3.25-ft wide stone has six line inscriptions in the top with a sculpture of a hero in the bottom.

The year was not mentioned in the inscriptions. From the style of letters used it was deduced to be 9th century.

The hero in the stone has a small weapon in his left hand, and a bow in his right hand.

The team members said that during the 9th century, with Pallava kings weakening, many regional kings started to rule small areas.

The inscriptions said that Ramaadigal ruled the Attur region and his son Perumal invaded Poolambadi, which is currently the Arumbavur in Perambalur district.

Ponnakundri of Pillaipadi village participated in the battle and lost his life.

The inscriptions mention his name and the hero stone was carved after him, they added.

There were no inscriptions to reveal who ruled the Attur region during the 9th century. The hero stones reveals details of the ruler for the first time, they added.