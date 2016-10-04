The activist claims that these rumours impacted normal life in the State.

The people of this State have the right to know the status of their Chief Minister's health, observed the Madras High Court on an urgent mention made by activist 'Traffic' Ramaswamy.

Hearing a PIL by Mr. Ramaswamy, Seeking to declare the "real" status of Chief Minsiter Jayalalithaa, a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Mahadevan added, "though the hospital authorities have issued some statements, the government is duty bound to provide the status of her health."

The Bench then directed the Additional Advocate General to get instructions from the authorities concerned and said that the PIL would be taken up for hearing on Thursday.

On Monday, Mr. Ramaswamy approached the High Court through a PIL seeking direction to declare the “real” status of her health, with material proofs before the court.

The octogenarian also wanted the court to direct the Principal Secretary to the Governor to consider appointing an interim Chief Minister to the State in accordance with law.

The petitioner submitted that rumours about Chief Minister’s health has been going around in various social medias from the day she was admitted in the hospital.

Claiming that out of fear inflicted by such rumours, normal life of the citizens in the State has been affected, he said that in some areas in the city even shops were closed.

'No details'

Though Governor Vidhyasagar Rao and Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan have visited the hospital, they have not given the exact details about her health and treatment accorded to her, the petitioner alleged.

Noting that even after repeated requests from various political leaders including the principal opposition party to release her picture and clarify her health position, the petitioner said so far no information has been provided to the public.

Claiming that he had moved the PIL only because scores of general public are approaching him to do something on the issue, the wanted the court to direct Principal Secretary to the Governor, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, and the Chairman, Appolo Hospital to furnish details about the Chief Minister’s health with substantial material proofs before the court.