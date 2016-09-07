The centre has instituted a `technology-based mechanism’ to ensure easy access to all concerned of the quarterly reports on vigilance status of Board of Level Executives of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

On August 28 the Additional Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P.K. Mishra had a meeting with the Chief Vigilance Officer K.V. Chowdary on the issues related to vigilance status of Board Level Executives of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). The decision on the mechanism was the outcome of the interaction.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) was set up by the Government in 1964 to advise and guide Central Government agencies in the field of vigilance. In 2003 after enactment of The Central Vigilance Act, it functions as a multi-member body with a Central Vigilance Commissioner as a Chairperson and not more than two Vigilance Commissioners as members. CVC is the "Designated Agency" to receive written complaints for disclosure on any allegation of corruption or misuse of office and recommend appropriate action.

A meeting notice by the Department of Personnel on September 5 to all concerned said that at the meeting between Dr. Mishra and Mr. Chowdary it was decided to introduce a technology-based mechanism so that the quarterly reports on vigilance status of Board Level Executives of CPSEs are readily accessible with Ministries.

The Secretary to the Department Personnel has called for a conference on September 9 to discuss the way forward on the envisaged mechanism.