Watch: Kulbhushan Jadhav thanks Pakistan govt for allowing him to meet his family

Death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav met his wife and mother at the Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry, officials said.

A video confession given by Mr. Jadhav was played before the press briefing by the Ministry.

In the undated video, Jadhav says: "I am Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, number 4155 Zulu of the Indian Navy. I crossed over from Iran to Pakistan about two years back while working with RAW and was apprehended by the Pakistani law enforcing agencies in Balochistan.

"I have been treated with dignity and honour and in a very professional manner by the Pakistani authorities.

"I had requested for a meeting with my wife on humanitarian grounds and I have been informed that my mother and my wife are coming over to meet me and I am really thankful to the government of Pakistan for showing this grand gesture."

Video released by Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry