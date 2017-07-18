Vice President election: M. Venkaiah Naidu vs. Gopalkrishna Gandhi

The election for the post of Vice President will be held on August 5. Members of both Houses of Parliament, including the nominated members, are eligible to vote. The Vice President is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
While the Opposition has fielded former diplomat Gopalkrishna Gandhi for the election, the NDA has picked M. Venkaiah Naidu for the post.
Here is what you need to know about both:
|M. Venkaiah Naidu
|Gopalkrishna Gandhi
|Born
|July 1, 1949
|April 22, 1946
|Education
|A graduate in politics, he went on to do degree in law with specialisation in international law from Andhra University College of Law, Visakhapatnam.
|A post graduate in English Literature from St. Stephens College, Delhi.
|Politics/Career
Joined the ABVP in his college days and came to limelight with the Jai Andhra movement in 1972.
He was in imprison for seven months during Emergency.
As an IAS officer, he served in Tamil Nadu till the Eighties. Later, he became Secretary to the Vice President and Secretary to the President.
He was also India’s High Commissioner to South Africa and Lesotho.
|Positions held
He was Minister for Rural Development in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Cabinet.
Served as BJP's national president twice.
Held various portfolios, including Urban Development, Parliamentary Affairs, and Information & Technology in the Narendra Modi's cabinet.
He served as the Governor of West Bengal between 2004-09.
He was the former Chairman of Kalakshetra Foundation and Indian Institute of Advanced Study.