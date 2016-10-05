Inter-state movement of buses was suspended due to the Cauvery row, since September 6.

Movement of vehicles at the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border at Jujuvadi in Hosur that was stopped due to violence in Karnataka that erupted over sharing of Cauvery water issue, resumed after 29 days here on Wednesday.

Lorries, cars and other vehicles bearing Karnataka registration numbers entered Jujuvadi on the Tamil Nadu side while vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration numbers entered Attibele on the Karnataka side from Wednesday morning. However, buses services remain suspended as Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation officials said that a decision could only be taken on resuming the service only after monitoring the situation.

Inter-state movement of buses was suspended since September 6 and was operated only for a day on September 11. After violence erupted, bus services remain suspended as people from both the sides have to walk for a km and cross the inter-state border to board buses.

Senior police officials said that protection is given to vehicles that enter both the States and normalcy is expected to resume soon.