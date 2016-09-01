The Election Commission on Wednesday issued directions for use of an integrated violet sketch pen of “approved” design, which would be manufactured by a particular firm, in future Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls.

The decision comes over two months after votes of 12 Congress legislators marked using a “wrong” pen were declared invalid in Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana. It led to the defeat of independent candidate R.K. Anand, who alleged conspiracy.

In its order, the Election Commission said: “...integrated violet sketch pen of specific design and manufactured by a particular firm, both approved by the Election Commission of India, shall be used in all future elections”.