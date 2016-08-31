Addressing a session at IIT-Delhi, he said terror groups like Daesh, Al Qaeda, LeT and JeM can’t be fought by a single nation alone.

The United States on Wednesday said that it is clear that Pakistan has to do more work towards clearing the terror sanctuaries and push harder against “indigenous groups” operating from its soil that are affecting ties with India and Afghanistan’s peace and stability.

US Secretary of State John Kerry, who is on a three-day visit, said that he has discussed with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif the issue of taking stronger action against groups such as the Haqqani network and LeT.

“We are working on it. I have been working on this issue very hard. I have had many engagements with Nawaz Sharif. We have been talking on the sanctuaries in the western part of the country, how to deal more effectively with the Haqqani network and the LeT.

“It is clear that Pakistan has work to do in order to push harder against its indigenous groups that are engaged in terrorist activities. They must work with us to help clear sanctuary of bad actors who are affecting not only India-Pakistan relationship but also our ability to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Mr. Kerry said.