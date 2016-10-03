The Army has transferred the Uri Brigade commander in the aftermath of the terror attack which claimed the lives of 19 soldiers, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has confirmed on Sunday.

“Moving out Uri brigade commander was a call taken by the Army Chief,” Mr. Parrikar said in an interview to News18 network.

Army officials had earlier denied reports that any such order transferring Brig. K Somashankar heading the 12 Brigade had been issued.

Stating that the Army was assessing if there were gaps in Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) at Uri, Mr. Parrikar said there was “need for an impartial inquiry into possible security lapses.”

The change of guard was expected after several lapses in the standard procedures came to light after the terror attack on the Army camp at Uri early on September 18.