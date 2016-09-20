A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Monday started investigation into the Uri attack and visited the encounter site.

Sources said that besides piecing together the sequence of events leading to the attack, the NIA was focussing on the combustible substance used by the four terrorists to set fire to tents inside the administrative unit near the brigade headquarters in Baramulla district’s Uri area, close to the Line of Control (LoC).

Such incendiary material, the sources, said was being used for the first time.

Besides, the attack coincided with the troop re-deployment, hinting at intelligence being passed on to the attackers.

All security agencies have pooled in their resources to establish the identity of the four terrorists, who were killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, there is growing concern over local youths joining militant ranks and snatching guns from security personnel.