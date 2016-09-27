Foreign Secretary terms the continuing cross-border terror attacks against India unacceptable

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said the Foreign Secretary has summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and presented to him proof of cross-border origins of the Uri attack.

The Foreign Secretary termed the continuing cross-border terror attacks against India unacceptable and gave details of the "handlers" of the terrorists who attacked the Army installation.

In a related development, the NIA took custody of two people arrested during its probe into the attack. It was revealed that one of the four terrorists killed in the attack was identified as Hafiz from Muzaffarabad in PoK.

India has claimed that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists carried out the attack and Pakistan has denied these allegations.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had said the Uri terror attack could a “reaction” to the situation in Kashmir and criticised India for blaming Pakistan “without any evidence.”

“The Uri attack can be the reaction of the atrocities in Kashmir, as the close relatives and near and dear ones of those killed and blinded over the last two months were hurt and outraged,” Mr. Sharif told reporters in London. He said India had hastily blamed Pakistan without any investigation. “How could India accuse Pakistan only hours after the Uri incident without holding any inquiry or investigation,” Mr. Sharif was quoted as saying by Pakistani media reports.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday gave a sharp rebuttal to Mr. Sharif's claims. She went on to say that her country had ample proof to prove that the attack was planned in Pakistan's soil.

Ms. Swaraj asked the world community to hold countries that “nurture, peddle and export” terrorism to account, taking forward India’s campaign to diplomatically isolate Pakistan. A unified global strategy can defeat terrorism, “and if any nation refuses to join this global strategy, then we must isolate it."