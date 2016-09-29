The two Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) residents who facilitated the entry of four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists to the Army camp at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir were brought to Delhi for investigations on Wednesday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the two accused — Faisal Hussain Awan (20) and Ahsaan Khursheed (19) — both residents of Muzaffarabad, had received training from Jaish cadres at a camp in Pir Chanasai in PoK. They also told interrogators that they used two routes to enter India.

The duo had identified one of the four terrorists who stormed into the Army camp at Uri on September 18 as Hafeez Ahmed, a resident of village Dharbang in Muzaffarabad, PoK. “They have been remanded in police custody for ten days till October 7,” said an NIA spokesperson.

The accused were arrested on September 26 from Uri, after they were found moving about in a suspicious manner by the villagers.

“They disclosed that they were tasked by JeM commanders to facilitate infiltration by a group of four JeM cadres, who carried out the Uri attack. On being shown the photos of the four slain terrorists, the accused Faisal Hussain Awan identified one of them as Hafeez Ahmed. They also confessed to have facilitated the movement of other terrorists in the area,” said an NIA spokesperson.