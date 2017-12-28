Triple talaq bill objectionable, says Brinda Karat

more-in

Communist Party of India (Marxist ) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday criticised the government for attempting to push the triple talaq Bill through Parliament without holding any discussions or consultations with Muslim women and women’s organisations.

“The Bill itself is very objectionable, and equally objectionable are the efforts of the BJP to push it through Parliament without any consultation or discussion with those in whose names the Bill has been passed,” Ms. Karat said. Muslim women and women’s organisations have never been consulted on this issue, she said, labelling it “totally wrong“.

Criminal remedies

The Left leader pointed out that the issue of divorce is a civil dispute.

“Instead of looking at civil remedies, the government is trying to look at criminal remedies,” she said. “The Bill itself has many problems which the government needs to look at. There are problems with this Bill which require further discussions. For one, divorce is not a crime in this country ... so, therefore, if you want to bring it under criminal law, there are many implications of this which requires discussions.”