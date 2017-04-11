Top 10 stories of the day

more-in

1. Three Pakistan commandos killed as Indian trawler collides with their boat off Gujarat coast

In a freak accident in mid sea off the Gujarat coast, three commandos of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) lost their lives, one has gone missing and two rescued by the Indian Coast Guard.

2. Lok Sabha passes HIV Bill

Parliament met on Tuesday, penultimate day of the Budget session, and as soon as the Lok Sabha assembled, members raised the issue of Pakistan sentencing Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav to death. The House stood united in condemning Pakistan and sought to know the steps taken by the government.

3. Kulbhushan Jadhav can appeal before Army Chief and President says Pakistan Defence Minister

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that the former Indian Navy official, Kulbhushan Jadhav, accused of espionage, can appeal against his sentence to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and President Mamnoon Hussain.

4. Two days after cave-in on Anna Salai, crack develops near the spot

Two days after a portion of Anna Salai caved in, a crack was reported in the same spot on Tuesday.

5. ‘Thor Ragnarok’ trailer: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ meets the rest of Marvel

That psychedelic logo for Thor: Ragnarok that was revealed at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con was just the beginning. Fans predicted that the rainbow colours and the 70s font styling gave off a very Guardians of the Galaxy vibe — and they were right.

6. Remembering legendary artist Jamini Roy

Google is celebrating with a doodle the 130th birth anniversary of one of the big names in 20th century Indian art, Jamini Roy.

7. Terror incidents down by 25% after surgical strikes, says govt

Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down by around 25% after the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last year.

8. Tendulkar, Rekha poor at Parliament attendance

While the former cricketer has attended 23 of the 348 days since his nomination in 2012, the actress has attended 18.

9. Washington Post, NY Times win Pulitzers for work on Trump, Putin

The Pulitzer Prizes on Monday honored The Washington Post for hard-hitting reporting on Donald Trump's presidential campaign and The New York Times for revealing Vladimir Putin's covert power grab, praising their probing of powerful people despite a hostile climate for the news media.

10. Video of passenger getting dragged off United Airlines flight sparks uproar

Video of police officers dragging a passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight sparked an uproar on social media on Monday, but United’s CEO defended his employees, saying they followed proper procedures and had no choice but to call authorities and remove the man.