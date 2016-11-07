Theresa May, Modi inaugurate India-UK Tech Summit

Inaugurating the India-U.K. Tech Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Theresa May pledged to extend cooperation in trade.

Ms. May said on Monday that she wanted Britain to become a global standard bearer of free trade, saying more investment and fewer barriers to trade between it and India would boost prosperity.

“We want Britain to be the most committed and passionate advocate of free trade in the world,” Ms. May told an India-U.K. Tech Summit in New Delhi.

Ms. May said India and the U.K. must help each other break down barriers. "We are helping India improve its ease of doing business but I am determined to go further," she added.

She also elaborated on the reasons for choosing India as her first destination for a bilateral visit. "I chose India...because of the special partnership between our countries."

Mr. Modi said the India-U.K. bilateral trade has remained the same in the last five years and India is the third-largest investor in the U.K. He also asserted that 'Make in India' would be a key aspect in the cooperation, saying, "science is universal, but technology must be local."

He also announced a new India-UK clean energy R&D centre that would be set up with a 10 million pound investment corpus.

(With inputs from Reuters)