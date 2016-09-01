Ten central trade unions across the country have called for a nationwide strike against the "anti-labour policies" of the government. While this is dissimilar to a government-sponsored bandh, the ways it may affect daily life tomorrow might vary from one state to another. Here's a look at different aspects of tomorrow's strike.

PSU Banks

Banking operations are likely to be hit tomorrow as employees of six public sector banks have decided to join the stir.

Many banks have already communicated to their customers about likely inconvenience. Unions like All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) and Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC) have served notice, saying they will go on a one-day strike on September 2.

Most banks, including SBI, feel that in case the strike goes ahead, their services are likely to be impacted.

The govt's response

Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya blamed the previous UPA rule for the issues faced by the workers and claimed that the present government has accomplished more than what was done in last 45 years.

“From 2004-2014, they (the UPA government) were unable to take the issue seriously. But, it was the NDA which in the last two years has taken pro-worker decisions. More decisions have been taken in two years than what was done in the last 45 years,” he said here.

Also, Centre has asked all ministries to ensure that public utilities and essential services are not affected.

The secretaries of all the government departments have been asked to take effective measures for smooth running of various services undertaken by their ministries, official sources said today.

Services

Essential services such as public transport and telecom may be hit tomorrow.

The unions have claimed that this year’s strike will be bigger as the number of striking workers is expected to swell to as much as 18 crore, larger than last year when around 14 crore workers participated. Workers in central public sector undertakings like Coal India, GAIL, ONGC, NTPC, OIL, HAL and BHEL will observe strike tomorrow.

In West Bengal

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the government is planning to introduce a new law under which those who ransack and damage property during bandhs will be made to pay compensation and asked people to report for work during the strike by trade unions tomorrow.

“We will make a law on this. I had a discussion on this with the chief secretary,” she said here.

CITU's response to Mamata

CITU state chief Shyamal Chakraborty accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of planning to let loose violence in the state in the garb of ‘Singur Divas’ and challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to foil their strike tomorrow.

“TMC is planning to let loose violence across the state tomorrow under the garb of Singur Divas. What was the need to organise Singur Divas when a strike has been called on that day? The intention is clear. They want to let loose violence across the state,” he alleged.