Students waiting outside a private college to write the test for police constable posts, in Warangal on Sunday. (Right) Biometric attendance system being used during the written test at SR&BGNR Degree and PG College in Khammam.- Photo: M. Murali & G.N.RAO

The written test for the stipendiary trainee police constable posts passed off smoothly at all the 25 designated examination centres in the town on Sunday.

Of the total 10,930 candidates, who were issued hall-tickets, 10,880 candidates appeared for the written test in the town. A total of 50 candidates were absent, sources said. The written test was conducted by the Telangana State level Police Recruitment Board.

Tight security arrangements were made at all the examination centres as a precautionary measure.

Officers of the rank of DSP and CI personally monitored the bandobust arrangements at the examination centres.

Special Correspondent adds: The written test for trainee police constable posts conducted in 17 centres in various parts of Karimnagar town passed off peacefully on Sunday.

Against a total of 8,616 candidates, only 21 abstained from the examination. The candidates were allowed one hour before the start of the examination and their identity was checked through biometric system. Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Additional Commissioner T. Annapoorna, ACP J. Rama Rao and others supervised security arrangements at all the centres.

Special Correspondent adds: A total of 11,073 candidates appeared for the written test as against the registered number of 11,107 here on Sunday. The test was held at 17 centres under the jurisdiction of Warangal city Police Commissionerate between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Elaborate security arrangements were made at all the examination centres.

Since candidates hailed from different parts of the district, the Police Department had made arrangements for free transportation from railway stations and bus stations. Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu visited several examination centres to oversee the arrangements.

Staff Reporter adds: The written test for police constable posts was held peacefully in Sangareddy district. As many as 4,153 candidates attended the examination of the total of 4,166 candidates who were issued hall-tickets.

Special correspondent adds: The written test for the post of constables in the police and other departments saw a high of 99.71 candidates turning out in 13 exam centres in Adilabad town on Sunday. The town hosted 5,343 candidates, many of whom also came from Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts as the series of tests had started months before the district was reorganised.

Superintendent of Police M. Sreenivas, who supervised the conduct of the exam, along with chief observer from JNTU, Professor P. Vasanth Kumar and Adilabad Degree College principal P. Ashok told reporters that the exam was peaceful. He said candidates coming from distant places were provided accommodation and RTC ran additional services on select routes for their benefit.