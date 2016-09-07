With Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reiterating that the proposed new districts should be functional from Vijaya Dasami, October 11, a clear indication was given to the revenue, police and other departments to go ahead with contingency plans for redeploying staff and setting up offices at not only the district but also divisional and mandal levels.

The workload in a district will be the guiding principle for setting up administrative units, staff redeployment and recruitment, he said.

The Chief Minister who held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Secretaries and Collectors on the reorganisation of districts at the MCHRD here on Tuesday took stock of the action plan prepared by the departments for redeploying existing staff in the new districts, setting up offices.

He asked the officials to give a final shape to the reorganisation based on the public response and the exercise done by the officials so far. “There are bound to be initial hiccups in the formation of new districts and officials should identify such issues and offer solutions,” Mr. Rao said.

While there was demand for 75 mandals in the State, 45 mandals were notified and the feasibility of the remaining would be examined for a final decision. A new mandal should ideally have a population of over 35,000 with exception to agency and notified areas. After the conference, Mr. Rao held a discussion with the revenue, police and finance departments.