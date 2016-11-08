There was a sea of humanity at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday, an auspicious day in the second week of Kartika masam festivities.

Thousands of devotees thronged the temple shrine since Sunday evening and all the streets were packed to the brim. The pilgrims participated in the early morning rituals of lighting the lamps at the shrine after taking holy dip in the ‘dharmagundam’ (holy tank).

There was heavy rush for the abhishekhams and kode mokku rituals at the shrine. Devotees took more than five hours for the darshan of the presiding deities. The devasthanan officials had a tough time in regulating the pilgrims in the queue lines.

Similarly, in Karimnagar town also all the Shiva temples were packed with the pilgrims since morning to perform the special pujas of abhishekams. Serpentine queues were formed at the Shiva temples in Karimnagar town also.