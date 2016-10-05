New skill:Tribal women undergoing training in “Bamboo handicraft” at Gogulapudi village in Khammam district on Tuesday.- Photo: G.N. Rao

The Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation (TSHDC) has launched a four-month-long training programme in making bamboo-based handicrafts for tribal women of the Konda Reddy community at Kothakannaigudem in Aswaraopet mandal.

The training camp got under way in the remote Kothakannaigudem village on Tuesday.

The TSHDC has initiated the training programme in association with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, to equip the tribal women with the requisite skills to make value-added diversified bamboo products of both utility and decorative value. The training will be provided bys trainers from Assam and Andhra Pradesh.