Easing the situation:State Bank of Hyderabad AGM Srinivasa Reddy explaining the swipe machine at an awareness programme in Khammam on Thursday.— PHOTO: G.N. Rao

In an effort to minimise the woes of people hit by cash crunch in the town, the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) initiated a campaign to promote the use of swipe machines, known technically as Point of Sale (PoS) devices, by the traders to facilitate cashless transactions.

The KMC organised a meeting in collaboration with various banks here on Thursday evening to create awareness on the benefits of cashless transactions, particularly in the backdrop of the current precarious cash supply following the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes.

KMC Commissioner Bhonagiri Srinivas Rao, State Bank of Hyderabad assistant general manager Srinivas Reddy, and a host of other officials of various nationalised banks spoke on the occasion.

Addressing traders, hoteliers, and businessmen, the speakers underscored the need for optimum use of the swipe machine to help consumers purchase goods and avail other services through debit/credit cards.

Officials of various public sector banks conducted a demonstration on the functioning of the swipe machines during the meeting.

The officials handed swipe machines to a few registered traders on the occasion.