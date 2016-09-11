‘Culprits will be punished as per the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act’

The Telangana government on Saturday warned of stern action against those indulging in slaughter of cows in connection with Bakrid.

Maintaining that cow played a vital role in the rural economy, a circular issued here by the State Animal Husbandry department said that culprits would be punished as per the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act.

“This is to inform the public that nobody should indulge in meting out cruelty to animals and killing of cows. Anybody found involved in those acts, will be punishable as per law,” the notification read.

The government appealed to public to inform the police, revenue and transport departments in case they came across any such incidents.

The department would take necessary steps to prevent the killing of cows during the Eid season as it witnessed a surge in consumption of meat, director of Animal Husbandry department D. Venkateswarlu said.

“We along with the police and the GHMC [Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation], are conducting surprise checks to see if the laws are being violated. No female animal of any kind should be slaughtered during the season while cows should not be killed anytime,” Mr. Venkateswarlusaid. — PTI