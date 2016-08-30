A special session of the Telangana Legislature (Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council) has ratified the Constitutional amendment Bill for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Tuesday.

While the Council passed the Bill unanimously, the Assembly had a debate on the Bill. Members of Opposition parties, especially the AIMIM and the Congress, in the House sought clarifications on the Bill, but supported its passage. The BJP members expressed confidence that the GST would benefit the State.

The Bill was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari in the Council.