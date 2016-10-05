The cadets participating in a drill at the NCC combined annual training camp organised in Chintakunta village of Karimnagar district on Tuesday.- Photo: K M Dayashankar

Students from various schools and colleges are undergoing rigorous training at the National Cadet Corps Combind Annual Training Camp organized by the NCC 9th Battalion (Telangana) at Chintakunta village.

In all 600 cadets including 280 girls from Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Medak districts are participating in the camp that began on October 1 and will continue till October 10.

Competitions

The NCC authorities are conducting various tests and competitions in NCC drill, guard of honour, firing, group discussions, interviews and also getting lectures delivered by eminent personalities from different walks of life.

Cultural programmes

The NCC cadets are also participating in the cultural programmes in the evening depicting the Telangana art and culture forms.

Group Commander N.A. Pradeep visited the camp and personally inspected the guard of honour drill conducted by the cadets.

Annual camp

The cadets selected at this annual training camp will be selected for pre-Republic Day camp which will be held in Secunderabad and later for the Republic Day camp in New Delhi.

The cadets will prepare for NCC - A, B and C certificate examinations at the camp.

The Group Commander said that the enrolment of youth in the NCC and their participation in the camps would help in their overall personality development.

Leadership qualities

He said that the NCC participation would help in the development of leadership qualities, discipline and patriotic feelings towards the country.

Commanding Officer of 9th Telangana NCC Battalion in Karimnagar Arun Deshpande said that the cadets were actively participating in all the events and drills.

The camp came in handy for the cadets to utilize their Dasara holidays for a good purpose and it would remain a memorable event in their student career, the Group Commander said.

Nizamabad Group training officer T.V.S. Raju, Subedari Major Purushotham, NCC officers R. Sanjeev, B. Chandrashekhar, Kiranjyothi, P. Jyothsna, G. Usharani, Saritha and others are also participating and providing necessary guidance to the cadets.