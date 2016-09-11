The city experienced a steady drizzle from 4 p.m. till night at several locations on Saturday.

The rain resulted in water-logging on several thoroughfares leading to traffic jams. As it was a weekend, people who left home for an outing had a difficult time returning. The immersion of idols added to traffic woes at Khairatabad and Necklace Road. The rainfall was 2.5 cm till 8.30 p.m., according to weatherman.

There was likelihood of good rains over Telangana in the next two to three days as the cyclonic circulation, which was over coastal Andhra Pradesh, was likely to move in westerly direction towards Telangana and gradually central Maharashtra. One or two heavy showers are not ruled out in the city.