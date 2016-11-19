In-Charge Collector A. Ravinder Reddy said conducting sports competitions for differently-abled children would help in bringing out their talent and would encourage them to participate in sports events conducted at the State, national and international levels.

Inaugurating a sports meet for differently-abled children on the District Sports Authority grounds here on Friday, he said those who exhibited talent in the events here would be sent to the State-level competitions. He said the differently-abled were second to none as they were equally competing with the physically fit persons in all the fields.

The Women, Child and Disabled Welfare Department and Sneha Society were jointly conducting the meet in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrations on December 3. Competitions in carom, shot-put, chess and tricycle racing were organised. ICDS Project Director Mohan Reddy, Sneha Society principal Jyothi were present.