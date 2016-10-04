Girls quiz her at NPS near Krishnapatnam port

For a few minutes, Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu turned nostalgic during her visit here when she spoke about how she found her true moments of inspiration from family members, friends and ‘guru’ Pullela Gopichand during her long road to success in the international arena.

“I never thought I would go to make this sort of accomplishments in my life. There were days when my elder sister felt bad about my poor studies. She also commented on my poor badminton at one stage,” said Sindhu during her interaction with the students of Navaneeta Public School near Krishnapatnam port here on Monday.

Stating that it was through sheer hard work and determination that she could achieve big in badminton, Ms. Sindhu called upon the students to gather self-confidence and learn to believe in themselves when faced with challenging moments in studies and life.She recalled how she put hours of work for badminton while at the same time giving enough time for studies.