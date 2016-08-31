Kerameri Sub-Inspector of Police Kashameni Sridhar (27) committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself with his service revolver. The maid servant of the unmarried officer heard the gun shot being fired and found him collapsed in a pool of blood at his residential quarters on the police station campus.

The young police officer becomes the fourth Sub-Inspector in Telangana to have committed suicide in the recent weeks. And like others, the reason for the latest suicide is being rumoured to be harassment by a superior officer.

Sridhar was the second SI in Adilabad district to have committed suicide, the first incident having happened on December 1, 2011 when Mudhole SI Md. Tajuddin (26) had shot himself dead with his service revolver.

While Tajuddin had completed only five days of his tenure as SI, Sridhar had taken charge just three days ago.

A suicide note left behind by the deceased said he was taking the extreme step owing to depression.