The Communist Party of India (ML-New Democracy) district committee will conduct a seminar on ‘Demonetisation of high-value currency notes, impact on common man’ at Recob Bazar School here on Saturday.

In a statement here on Friday, the party district secretary G. Venkateshwara Rao said that common man continued to reel under the impact of demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

The Government, which scrapped high-value currency notes in the name of curbing black money, owed an explanation to the nation on the rationale behind introduction of Rs. 2,000 currency notes, he said.

Financial analyst D. Papa Rao, former professor of economics Kanaka Chary, the Communist Party of India (ML-New Democracy) Telangana State Assistant Secretary P. Ranga Rao and others will also address the seminar.

The seminar begin at 6 p.m.