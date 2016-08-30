Government has sanctioned Rs. 200 cr against total of Rs. 409 cr

Activists owing allegiance to the Telangana Rythu Sangham, affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), staged a dharna here on Monday demanding immediate release of funds for payment of the third instalment of the crop loan waiver, sanction of fresh loans to all farmers including tenant farmers.

Farmers from various parts of the district took part in the demonstration at the Dharna Chowk here.

Addressing the demonstrators Telangana Rythu Sangham State Assistant Secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao alleged that the Government had so far sanctioned Rs. 200 crore as against the total sum of Rs. 409 crore required to clear the third instalment of the crop loan waiver in the district.

“Even the sanctioned amount has not yet been fully disbursed,” he pointed out. He demanded that the Government sanction loan eligibility cards to all the tenant farmers to enable them to avail crop loans at the earliest. The Rythu Sangham leaders M. Ramesh, M. Sanjeeva Reddy and others spoke. Later, a delegation of the Rythu Sangham leaders submitted a memorandum containing a charter of demands.