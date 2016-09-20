The Singareni Retired Officers Welfare Association (SROWA) has renewed its appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure revision of pension under the Coal Mines Pension Scheme,1998.

The SROWA started an online petition on www.change.org addressed to the Prime Minister with the title “Revise pension of 4.5 lakh plus retired employees of Indian coal mining industry” on July 27. In a statement, the SROWA general secretary J.V. Dattatreyulu urged the Prime Minister to issue orders for suitable revision/modification of the pension scheme so that old retirees get not less than 50 per cent of the pension of the new retirees, adjusting the same with every pay revision or with a suitable indexation formula.