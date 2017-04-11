Rescue chilli farmers: Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao end silence and speak out on the problems being faced by the chilli farmers in the State.

Not a single public representative from ruling party ever visited the markets to know or console the agitating farmers. Mr. Reddy along with the party leaders D. Sridhar Babu, G. Vijayarama Rao, G. Venkata Ramana Reddy, R. Kantha Rao, Errabelli Swarna, district Congress president N. Rajender Reddy, City Congress leaders Rajanala Srihari and K. Srinivas Rao visited Enumamula Agriculture Market in Warangal on Monday.

When Sridhar Babu and others first arrived at the marketyard the police prevented them from entering the premises saying there was permission for only 50 persons to go into the market. However, the party leaders and workers in large numbers gate crashed into the market when the TPCC chief arrived. The Congress leaders went around the market and interacted with the farmers. Later, speaking to newsmen Mr. Uttam Kumar wanted the State and Central governments to come to the rescue of chilli and red-gram farmers.

The Congress leaders wanted a price of ₹ 12,000 per quintal of chilli and ₹ 5,500 per quintal of red gram along with ₹ 450 bonus offered to the farmers.

The TRS Government remained mute spectator on the issue, Mr. Reddy said adding that it was due to the lack of experience, understanding and lack of priority for agriculture sector. He refuted the charges that the Congress was politicising the issue saying they were only reminding the Government of its duty.

Since the Government was in deep slumber, the Congress as a responsible Opposition trying to wake it up. Instead of offering succur to distressed farmers, the TRS leadership was according priority to its plenary and public meetings.

Huge amounts of public money was being spent in decorating Warangal city, he lamented.

The police arrested Mr. Reddy and others when they staged protest at the market office, took them to Mills Colony police station and released later. The party leaders P. Balram Naik, DCC Bank Chairman J. Raghava Reddy, MLA D. Madhava Reddy, ex-MLA P. Veeraiah and others were present.