WELCOME SHOWERS:Pilgrims getting drenched in rain at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada in Karimnagar district on Monday.- Photo By Arrangement

Long dry spell in August worried them as all the crops - maize, cotton and pulses - are rain-fed

Farmers in Adilabad district on Monday got some respite from the anxiety of last week owing to a rather prolonged dry spell.

Almost all mandals received some rainfall which will help in saving crops from withering.

The current spell of rain has increased the number of mandals which received excess rainfall from 4 to 11. The number of mandals which received normal rainfall has gone up to 34.

In Karimnagar district also rains bought much sought after relief to the farming community in various parts with rains pouring since Sunday night.

During this month, the farming community was a worried lot as their crops faced withering.

Most of the crops sown are rain-fed such as maize, cotton and pulses.

Due to the prevailing dry weather conditions during August the anxiety levels were high among the farming community till Sunday.

However, the heavy rains from Sunday evening bought good relief to them with an assurance that their input cost is not lost.

The rains would also intensify the plantation of paddy nurseries in the district. Heavy rains were reported from Karimnagar, Manakondur, Thimmapur, Bejjanki, Vemulawada, Chandurthi, Konaraopeta, Mahadevpur, and Manthani mandals.