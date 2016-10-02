Narayanakhed and Zaheerabad received heavy rainfall with low lying areas getting inundated

Heavy rains since Friday night created havoc in Medak district with two deaths being reported.

Medak, Narayanakhed and Zaheerabad areas received heavy rainfall with low lying areas getting inundated. Nyalakal received 224 mm rainfall followed by 193 mm at Raikod, 190 mm at Jarasangam and 170 mm at Munipally mandals.

For the first time in recent past, water seeped into the Kethaki Sangameswara temple located at Jarasangam mandal headquarters. Water level remained at three feet till afternoon and officials pumped it out with motors. With heavy inflows water overflowed at Narinja stream hindering the traffic flow between Bidar – Zaheerabad/ Hyderabad during the day . Traffic was diverted to an alternative route and was expected to be continued till Sunday morning. A tank overflowed at Isojipet in Pulkal mandal and water seeped into houses creating panic among the villagers. Due to heavy floods, a bridge was washed away at Jeerlapally in Jarasangam mandal. The villagers had sleepless night due to the heavy floods .

An employee of MRF, Sangameswar (35), was reportedly washed away in a stream between Kishtapur and Bidakanne of Jarsangam mandal and Pundareekam (20) of Turkapally village of Narayanakhed mandal drowned while he was swimming in stream. The flood water filled the classrooms of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay at Tatipally of Munipally mandal. The benches and some of the iron boxes were also washed away in the water.